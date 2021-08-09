The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 359,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

