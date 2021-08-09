The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. The Dixie Group makes up 1.0% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 3.28% of The Dixie Group worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 537,132 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 301,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,846. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.88.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.26%.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

