The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €38.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.49.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

