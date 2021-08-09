The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €38.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.49.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.