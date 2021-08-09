The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target to $46.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of BDC opened at $52.93 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

