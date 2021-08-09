The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.40. 45,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a market capitalization of $349.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

