The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $128.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $65.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $104.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75. The Joint has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $106.37.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

