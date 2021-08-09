The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PNTG traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $883.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

