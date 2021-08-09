The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 237,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,556 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 50,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

