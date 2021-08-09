The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.830-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.64 billion-$79.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.13 billion.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,030,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

