The Sandbox Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 3% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $433.97 million and $233.79 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

