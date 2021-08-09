The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.30. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,112 shares of company stock worth $11,712,767. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.