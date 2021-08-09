The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,683. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.