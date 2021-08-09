The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $283,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 120,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 91,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 22.6% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.87. 104,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,699. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $74.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

