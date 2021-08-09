The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Trade Desk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 361,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

