TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,752,164 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

