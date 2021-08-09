TheStreet Upgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

CHH stock opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842 over the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

