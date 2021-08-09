Thingschain (TIC) Reaches Market Cap of $57,144.02

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $57,144.02 and $476.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,833.12 or 0.99786780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000813 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012311 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

