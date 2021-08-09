Thisoption (TONS) Trading 189.7% Higher This Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 189.7% higher against the US dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $391,661.60 and $15.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.00 or 1.00313831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00777631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

