Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on August 9th (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCPU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.