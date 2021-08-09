Tidex Token (TDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $655.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.74 million and $655.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00145642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.05 or 1.00038350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00774683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

