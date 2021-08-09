Time New Bank (TNB) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

