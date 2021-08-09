TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

