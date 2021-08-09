Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.