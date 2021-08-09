Tokenomy Price Tops $0.0860 on Major Exchanges (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.00815859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00103841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00039948 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

