Tower token (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0253

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Tower token has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.64 or 0.00824676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00103931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040222 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

