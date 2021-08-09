Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires Shares of 2,754 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 90,822 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,686,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $100.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

