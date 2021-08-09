TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 294 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

