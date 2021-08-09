TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 105,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.50 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

