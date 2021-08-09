TPG Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 111,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

