TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 586,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,453,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $101.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

