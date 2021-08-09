TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

