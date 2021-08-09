TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,250 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 387,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

