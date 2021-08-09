Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,475 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRESY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRESY opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

