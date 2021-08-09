Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

