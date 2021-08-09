Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.05 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

