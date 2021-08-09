Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

