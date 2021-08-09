Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.11 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85.

