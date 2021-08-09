Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

