Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $196.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.23.

TT stock opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

