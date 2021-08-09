TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $712.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $660.00 to $712.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $676.86.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $629.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $653.09. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.
In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
