TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $712.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $660.00 to $712.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $676.86.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $629.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $653.09. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total value of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

