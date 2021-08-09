Trevali Mining Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.28.

TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$197.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

