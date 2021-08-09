Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trex posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trex.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. 756,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,111. Trex has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.11.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.