TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,568 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner stock opened at $292.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.03. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $299.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,709 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

