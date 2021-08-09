TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Waters by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $2,737,899. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $395.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $399.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

