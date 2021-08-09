TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Target by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Target by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,670 shares of company stock worth $8,682,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $260.09 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $129.00 and a 52-week high of $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

