TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $166.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.45 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $166.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MANH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

