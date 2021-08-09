TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,572,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $91,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after acquiring an additional 520,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Shares of LPLA opened at $144.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,340. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

