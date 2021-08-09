TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $5,731,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $272.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

