TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 902 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 74,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,810. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

