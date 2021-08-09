TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

TPVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of TPVG opened at $15.62 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $483.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

